Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 343.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 343.39% to Rs 291.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.71% to Rs 1450.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1093.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1450.761093.2036.7121.56532.20274.04298.4273.73291.4465.73

