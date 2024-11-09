Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 343.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.71% to Rs 1450.76 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 343.39% to Rs 291.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.71% to Rs 1450.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1093.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1450.761093.20 33 OPM %36.7121.56 -PBDT532.20274.04 94 PBT298.4273.73 305 NP291.4465.73 343
