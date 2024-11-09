Emergent Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 271.97% to Rs 50.03 crore

Net Loss of Emergent Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 271.97% to Rs 50.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.50.0313.45-2.66-3.790-0.21-0.02-0.23-0.02-0.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News