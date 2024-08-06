GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 22.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 259.11 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 22.46% to Rs 38.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 259.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.259.11266.0885.4084.9450.5645.6346.9141.9638.9931.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp