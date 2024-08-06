Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 22.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 259.11 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 22.46% to Rs 38.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 259.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales259.11266.08 -3 OPM %85.4084.94 -PBDT50.5645.63 11 PBT46.9141.96 12 NP38.9931.84 22

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

