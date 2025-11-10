A B Infrabuild wins work order of Rs 100 cr from Central Railways

A B Infrabuild has received letter of acceptance from Central Railways, Indian Railways for a new project worth Rs 100.22 crore as detailed below:

A) Construction of New Island PF No 1 & 2 with cover over Platforms, Construction of FOB's, Skywalk, O.H Booking office, escalator and lifts, and Dismantling of FOB's, COP, Minor Bridges, Earthwork and other structure etc. in connection with proposed 5th & 6th line project

B) Construction of FOB CSMT end (60 x 6m) skywalk; Construction of Public FOB (60 x 12m) at north side of proposed SION ROB, Platform with roof covering, toilet block and dismantling of old O.H booking office, FOB and other structures at SION in connection with proposed 5th & 6th line project between CSMT Kurla, received on 7 November, 2025.