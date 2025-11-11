RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 144.44 cr from South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 144.44 crore from Secunderabad division under South Central Railway for upgrading the existing overhead equipment (OHE) system.

The contract involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgradation of the existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV AT feeding system, including feeder and earthing works, in the Ramgundarn (RDM) Kazipet (KZJ) section of Secunderabad division under South Central Railway.

The said order will be executed within 18 months.

Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to announce its unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025 later today.