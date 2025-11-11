Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 144.44 cr from South Central Railway

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 144.44 cr from South Central Railway

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 144.44 crore from Secunderabad division under South Central Railway for upgrading the existing overhead equipment (OHE) system.

The contract involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgradation of the existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV AT feeding system, including feeder and earthing works, in the Ramgundarn (RDM) Kazipet (KZJ) section of Secunderabad division under South Central Railway.

The said order will be executed within 18 months.

Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to announce its unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025 later today.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The scrip shed 0.66% to end at Rs 315.95 on Monday, 10 November 2025.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

