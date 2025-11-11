RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 144.44 cr from South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 144.44 crore from Secunderabad division under South Central Railway for upgrading the existing overhead equipment (OHE) system.The contract involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgradation of the existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV AT feeding system, including feeder and earthing works, in the Ramgundarn (RDM) Kazipet (KZJ) section of Secunderabad division under South Central Railway.
The said order will be executed within 18 months.
Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to announce its unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025 later today.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.
The company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The scrip shed 0.66% to end at Rs 315.95 on Monday, 10 November 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app