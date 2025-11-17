Gifty Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; China escalates feud with Japan over Taiwan

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 5.50 points (or 0.02%) in early trade, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,968.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,461.47 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets opened on a mixed note Monday as investors weighed escalating tensions between Japan and China, following Beijings advisory cautioning its citizens about travelling to or studying in Japan.

The rising feud between the countries over Taiwan resulted in significant selling in Japans tourism and retail stocks today. China has consistently ranked among the top sources of tourists visiting Japan. The escalation came after comments this month by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan about Taiwan, a self-governed democracy that China considers part of its territory. Ms. Takaichi told the Japanese Parliament that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo. On Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo warned its citizens against traveling to Japan because of what it described as serious safety risks. China did not provide evidence, but the warning could affect an important part of Japans tourism economy.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who has been a vocal critic of China and its military activities in the region, suggested this month Tokyo could take military action if Beijing attacked Taiwan. On the data front, Japan's economy contracted by a smaller-than-expected 0.4% in the quarter ended September, compared to the previous one. Traders also monitored key regional data, including Thailands Q3 GDP report and Singapores latest trade balance numbers. In the U.S. on Friday, the Nasdaq Composite staged a modest recovery as buyers returned to major tech names after the sector had driven Wall Street to its sharpest decline in over a month the previous session.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13% to finish at 22,900.59, snapping a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 finished near the flatline, down just 0.05% at 6,734.11, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 309.74 points, or 0.65%, to settle at 47,147.48. All three indices had earlier rebounded from deeper intraday losses, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 down as much as 1.9% and 1.4%, and the Dow off nearly 600 points (1.3%). Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks closed with minor gains on Friday, extending their winning streak to a fifth straight session. The market spent most of the day in the red as weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment.

A sharp rebound in the last half hour, driven by strong buying in PSU bank stocks, helped the Sensex and Nifty50 claw back losses and finish in positive territory. Investor mood also improved after the NDAs sweeping victory in the Bihar Election 2025, which added a fresh dose of political stability hopes. The Nifty 50 ended above the 25,900 mark, supported by gains in PSU banks, pharma, and FMCG counters. In contrast, IT, metal, and auto stocks came under pressure and capped the upside. The S&P BSE Sensex added 84.11 points or 0.10% to 84,562.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 30.90 points or 0.12% to 25,910.05. In five consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 1.61% while the Nifty added 1.63%.