Lupin's Nagpur unit clears USFDA pre-approval inspection with no observations

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Lupin announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully completed a product-specific pre-approval inspection at its Unit-1 oral solid dosage facility in Nagpur.

The inspection, conducted between November 10 and 14, 2025, concluded with zero Form 483 observations, signalling full compliance with regulatory standards.

Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin said, The successful outcome of the U.S. FDA inspection at our Nagpur Unit-1 facility exemplifies our commitment to uphold and maintain the highest standards of quality, compliance, and safety across our facilities. We remain dedicated to improving the lives of our patients globally.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Lupin reported 73.33% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,477.92 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 852.63 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 24.27% year-on-year to Rs 6,831.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of Lupin rose 0.11% to end at Rs 2,055.10 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

