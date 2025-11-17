India's forex reserves fall by $2.7 billion to $687.73 billion

Indias foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.7 billion to $687.73 billion in the week ended November 7, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

For the week ended November 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.45 billion to $562.13 billion, the RBI data showed.

Value of gold reserves declined by $1.95 billion to $101.53 billion during the week, the RBI said.

Notably, the central bank's gold reserves had hit a record $100 billion in October even as the yellow metal rallied in global markets, before recording a crash.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $51 million to $18.59 billion, the apex bank said.