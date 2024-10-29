Gillette India soars after Q1 PAT jumps 43% YoY

Gillette India jumped 8.45% to Rs 9275.50 after the company reported strong Q1 FY25 numbers.

The company delivered strong balanced growth during the first quarter with sales of Rs 782 crore, up 17% vs year ago. The growth has been broad based amidst continuing green shoots in rural markets. It reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 133 crore, up 43% vs year ago led by a strong sales growth, productivity interventions and innovation. The company said it continued to strengthen its position as a leading player in the blades & razors category in the quarter.

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, managing director, Gillette India said, "We have delivered a strong double-digit growth across both topline and bottom line in the quarter. These results are a testament to our teams execution of the integrated growth strategy, which we remain committed to a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization all aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation."

Profit before tax stood at Rs 177.25 crore in the Q1 FY25, up 41.6% YoY and up 14.19% QoQ.

Total expenses rose 11.6% to Rs 591.33 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 172.27 crore (down 3.8% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 48.11 crore (down 9.9% YoY).

Gillette India is one of Indias well-known FMCG companies that has some of the worlds leading brands Gillette, Oral B, Venus and Braun.

