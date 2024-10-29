Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 212.02 points or 0.32% at 66634.61 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 3.56%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.04%),Timken India Ltd (up 1.79%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 1.42%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 1.32%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.2%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.67%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 0.55%), and NBCC (India) Ltd (up 0.54%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.42%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.38%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.09%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1.69 or 0% at 52917.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 34.6 points or 0.22% at 15713.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 120.95 points or 0.5% at 24218.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 354.94 points or 0.44% at 79650.1.

On BSE,1724 shares were trading in green, 1336 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

