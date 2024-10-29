Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 20.72 points or 0.27% at 7740.29 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.02%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.3%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.19%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.69%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.63%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.08%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.73%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.17%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.81%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1.69 or 0% at 52917.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 34.6 points or 0.22% at 15713.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 120.95 points or 0.5% at 24218.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 354.94 points or 0.44% at 79650.1.

On BSE,1724 shares were trading in green, 1336 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

