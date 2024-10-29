Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Tech tumbles after recording net loss of Rs 14 cr in Q2

Ideaforge Tech tumbles after recording net loss of Rs 14 cr in Q2

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ideaforge Technology declined 7.10% to Rs 564 after the company reported net loss of Rs 13.72 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 56.34% YoY to Rs 37.10 crore in Q2 FY25.

The pre-tax loss stood at Rs 17.99 crore during the quarter as compared with pre-tax pofit of Rs 1.33 crore in Q2 FY24.

The manufacturer of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) reported negative EBITDA of Rs 99.9 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with positive EBITDA of Rs 70.5 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margins declined 26.9% in Q2 FY25 as against 29.7% in Q2 FY24.

Ankit Mehta, CEO, said, Our long-term efforts of pushing indigenisation and elimination of the use of critical sub-systems from geographies of concern are fructifying, and customers are actively thinking of looking under the hood to ensure there are no vulnerabilities due to the wrong country of origin. We continue our efforts in the new technology and product development and are making substantial progress on this front with a few early field tests and demos already underway.

We filed six new patents in this quarter and two of our patents were granted as well, taking our global portfolio to 78 patents. Our paid PoCs for Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) even for enterprise customers are proving helpful in providing us invaluable insights to make it robust and effective.

On the international front, due to our increased presence in the US, we are also witnessing interest in our products and solutions from across the globe, and we are working diligently on these opportunities.

More From This Section

Real Estate shares gain

Banking shares rise

Capital Goods stocks rise

Outcome of board meeting of Rajapalayam Mills

Barometers trade with small cuts; Nifty below 24,300

There has been a shift in the timeline for progress in large opportunities due to the reduced pace of capex spending by the government, and we are tracking those opportunities closely.

Ideaforge Technology (ideaForge) is the pioneer and the pre-eminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. It had the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Federal Bank shares climb 7% after posting Q2 results; PAT up 11% yoy

Spandana Sphoorty plunges 16% on weak Q2 results; tanks 69% from 52-wk high

Yemen's Houthi rebels strike ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait near Red Sea

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 400 pts lower at 79,600; Nifty at 24,200; Auto, pharma drag most

Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 attracts acquisition interest from buyout firms

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story