Jio Financial Services launches SmartGold

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Through the JioFinance App

Jio Financial Services to lure the customers to celebrate the Dhanteras festival season has launched SmartGold, whereby the customers can buy digital gold through Jiofinance App.

SmartGold offers customers a completely digital, secure and seamless process for buying gold and redeeming their investments in exchange for cash, or gold coins, or gold jewelry. Customers can now invest in digital gold anytime, anywhere, starting as low as Rs. 10. SmartGold offers customers a completely digital, secure and seamless process for buying gold and redeeming their investments in exchange for cash, or gold coins, or gold jewelry. Customers can now invest in digital gold anytime, anywhere, starting as low as Rs. 10.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

