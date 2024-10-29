Banking shares rise

Banking stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE BANKEX index rising 158.27 points or 0.27% at 58542.68 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, Federal Bank Ltd (up 6.93%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.23%), Canara Bank (up 0.15%), and State Bank of India (up 0.08%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.13%), Axis Bank Ltd (down 0.6%), and Bank of Baroda (down 0.3%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1.69 or 0% at 52917.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 34.6 points or 0.22% at 15713.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 120.95 points or 0.5% at 24218.2.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 354.94 points or 0.44% at 79650.1.

On BSE,1724 shares were trading in green, 1336 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News