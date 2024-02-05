Gland Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2024, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.59% in last one year as compared to a 23.41% gain in NIFTY and a 50.23% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2024, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 21924.15. The Sensex is at 72227.17, up 0.2%. Gland Pharma Ltd has added around 4.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17972.1, up 1.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

