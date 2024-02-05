Som Distilleries records 51% YTD volume growth in Karnataka

Som Distilleries & Breweries said that it has recorded 51% year-to-date volume growth in the state of Karnataka for the current financial year as compared to the same period last financial year.

"The impressive surge in volume reflects our steadfast dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence.

Through strategic initiatives, robust partnerships, and a customer-centric approach, we have successfully expanded our market presence and strengthened our position as a key player in Karnataka, the company said in a statement.

Som Distilleries & Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and IMFL. It also supplies draught beer from its plants.

The scrip shed 0.13% to currently trade at Rs 263.15 on the BSE.

