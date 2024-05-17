Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 45.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 45.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 929.80 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 45.75% to Rs 194.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 929.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 787.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.39% to Rs 589.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 610.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 3453.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3251.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales929.80787.45 18 3453.713251.72 6 OPM %27.6721.56 -26.3124.73 - PBDT286.32196.75 46 1029.48903.14 14 PBT268.22179.57 49 959.80837.37 15 NP194.48133.43 46 589.96610.69 -3

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

