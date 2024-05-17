India's Oilmeals Export Slides 6% On Year In April

According to latest data from Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) Indias export of oilmeals for the month of April, 2024 were provisionally reported at 465,156 tons compared to 493,448 tons in April 2023 i.e. marginally down by 6%. During April 2024, South Korea imported 109,744 tons of oilmeals (compared to 86,231 tons); consisting of 90,238 tons of rapeseed meal, 15,970 tons of castorseed meal and 3,537 tons of soybean meal. Vietnam imported 18,365 tons of oilmeals (compared to 100,860 tons); consisting of 16,627 tons of rapeseed meal and 1,738 tons of soybean meal. Thailand imported 40,582 tons of oilmeals (compared to 68,519 tons); consisting of 39,035 tons of rapeseed meal and 1,547 tons of soybean meal. Bangladesh sourcing rapeseed meal and soybean meal from India and imported 82,878 tons of oilmeals (compared to 107,408 tons), consisting of 66,926 tons of rapeseed meal and 15,953 tons of soybean meal. Iran has turned out to be largest importer of Soybean meal from India (including shipment via Dubai) and imported 81,240 tons of soybean meal

