BSE SME Yashhtej Industries lists at 20% discount; hits lower circuit

Yashhtej Industries (India) traded at Rs 83.60 on the BSE, sharp lower than its issue price of Rs 110.

The scrip listed at Rs 88, a 20% discount to the issue price. The stock was locked in a 5% lower circuit from the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 88 and a low of Rs 83.60, with around 0.77 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO was subscribed 1.35 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 February 2026 and it closed on 20 February 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 110 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 80,79,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 65% from 100% Pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditures, funding of working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose. Yashhtej Industries (India) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and processing soybean crude oil through the solvent extraction process, along with the production of Soybean De-Oiled Cake (DOC). DOC, also known as soya meal, is the protein-rich solid residue left after oil extraction and is widely used in the animal feed industry due to its high nutritional value. The company operates primarily in the B2B segment, supplying soybean crude oil to customers involved in refining activities for edible oil production.

In addition to its core agro-processing operations, the company has diversified into solar power generation and supply, strengthening its sustainability focus and operational efficiency. Yashhtej Industries benefits from automated manufacturing processes, an in-house laboratory for stringent quality checks, customization capabilities in DOC offerings, and access to government incentives. The company is also moving towards forward integration into the edible soybean oil segment, enhancing its value chain presence. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 91 permanent employees. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 191.15 crore and net profit of Rs 7.25 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.