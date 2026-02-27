MSTC jumps on bagging three-year mandate from Coal India for NRS linkage auction services

MSTC added 2.01% to Rs 461.20 after it has secured a contract from Coal India to provide end-to-end services for Non-Regulated Sector (NRS) linkage auctions.

Under the agreement, MSTC will manage the entire gamut of associated services for NRS linkage auctions, starting from conducting the auction to execution of agreements through its digital platform. The mandate is valid for a period of three years.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity. The financial consideration or size of the order cannot be quantified at this stage, the company said.

MSTC clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in Coal India. The contract does not fall under related party transactions, it added.