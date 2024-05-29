Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.23%, up for five straight sessions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.23%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1174.5, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.25% in last one year as compared to a 22.1% gain in NIFTY and a 53.64% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1174.5, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 22752.4. The Sensex is at 74735.84, down 0.58%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 11.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19215.75, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1173.75, up 1.18% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 97.25% in last one year as compared to a 22.1% gain in NIFTY and a 53.64% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 22.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

