Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 210.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 168.57% to Rs 12.22 croreNet profit of Pansari Developers rose 210.42% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 168.57% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 159.20% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.70% to Rs 56.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
