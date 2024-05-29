Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 210.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 210.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 168.57% to Rs 12.22 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers rose 210.42% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 168.57% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.20% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.70% to Rs 56.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.224.55 169 56.4923.18 144 OPM %6.0626.15 -12.9419.67 - PBDT2.111.18 79 8.114.57 77 PBT1.520.68 124 6.192.72 128 NP1.490.48 210 5.212.01 159

