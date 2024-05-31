Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 22.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.37% to Rs 49.86 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 22.09% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.37% to Rs 49.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.15% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 162.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

49.8632.30162.36139.722.832.482.552.301.450.804.183.261.450.804.183.261.050.863.052.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News