Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 22.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 22.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 54.37% to Rs 49.86 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 22.09% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.37% to Rs 49.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.15% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 162.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.8632.30 54 162.36139.72 16 OPM %2.832.48 -2.552.30 - PBDT1.450.80 81 4.183.26 28 PBT1.450.80 81 4.183.26 28 NP1.050.86 22 3.052.38 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Globe Commercials standalone net profit declines 54.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Speedage Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lynx Machinery &amp; Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Investments &amp; Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nirav Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 35.16% in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 155.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ortin Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SMC Credits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story