North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 155.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.16% to Rs 91.84 croreNet profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 155.36% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 91.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.99% to Rs 8.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 335.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
