North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 155.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 25.16% to Rs 91.84 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 155.36% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 91.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.99% to Rs 8.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 335.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales91.8473.38 25 335.12305.99 10 OPM %5.177.84 -6.196.45 - PBDT3.653.42 7 13.3012.23 9 PBT2.972.70 10 10.179.39 8 NP2.861.12 155 8.025.77 39

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

