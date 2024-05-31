Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shirpur Gold Refinery reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shirpur Gold Refinery reported to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 43.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery bags orders worth Rs 17.41 cr

MRPL Q4 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 1,137 cr; GRM reduces to $11.35/ barrel

MRPL tumbles as Q4 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 1,137 cr; GRM reduces to $11.35/ barrel

Malabar Gold &amp; Diamonds Procures 100 per cent Traceable 'RandPure' Gold From Rand Refinery, South Africa; Reaffirms its Commitment to Ethical Sourcing

Ortin Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SMC Credits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VSD Confin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Molind Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Unitech International reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story