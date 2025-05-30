Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 84.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.38% to Rs 70.49 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 84.76% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.38% to Rs 70.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.05% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.31% to Rs 203.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

