Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 84.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 84.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 41.38% to Rs 70.49 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 84.76% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.38% to Rs 70.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.05% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.31% to Rs 203.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.4949.86 41 203.45162.36 25 OPM %4.232.83 -4.172.55 - PBDT2.981.45 106 8.484.18 103 PBT2.981.45 106 8.484.18 103 NP1.941.05 85 6.013.05 97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manglam Global Corporations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Molind Engineering standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Interworld Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Healthy Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Khandelwal Extractions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story