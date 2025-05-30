Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khandelwal Extractions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Khandelwal Extractions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net loss of Khandelwal Extractions reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.76% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.20 -30 0.730.78 -6 OPM %21.4345.00 -34.2541.03 - PBDT0.070.15 -53 0.430.50 -14 PBT0.070.14 -50 0.400.47 -15 NP-0.030.01 PL 0.300.34 -12

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

