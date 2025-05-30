Molind Engineering standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Molind Engineering rose 800.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.65% to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 67.86% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

