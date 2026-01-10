Globus Spirits reports multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 31 crore

Globus Spirits reported standalone net profit skyrocketed over fifteen times to Rs 31.42 crore on a 19.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 716.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax surged 2,779% year-on-year to Rs 42.32 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1.47 crore in the year-ago quarter, aided by lower costs and improved operating performance.

EBITDA jumped 112% to Rs 78.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 36.8 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 11% in Q3 FY26 as against 6% in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, revenue from the Prestige & Above segment surged 4% year-on-year to Rs 44.9 crore, while sales volume grew 9% to 0.32 million cases in Q3 FY26.