Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gloster reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gloster reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 50.47% to Rs 278.34 crore

Net loss of Gloster reported to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.47% to Rs 278.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 734.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 646.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales278.34184.98 50 734.78646.40 14 OPM %5.1810.88 -6.3310.04 - PBDT14.2521.32 -33 48.5476.16 -36 PBT1.8411.42 -84 -1.2137.81 PL NP-2.327.68 PL -13.3524.35 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 32.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Picturehouse Media consolidated net profit rises 1090.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 279.76% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story