Gloster reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.47% to Rs 278.34 crore

Net loss of Gloster reported to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.47% to Rs 278.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 734.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 646.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

278.34184.98734.78646.405.1810.886.3310.0414.2521.3248.5476.161.8411.42-1.2137.81-2.327.68-13.3524.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News