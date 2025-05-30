Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 32.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.58% to Rs 1132.88 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 32.05% to Rs 58.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.58% to Rs 1132.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 757.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.56% to Rs 177.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 3636.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2821.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
