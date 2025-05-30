Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 279.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.56% to Rs 262.68 crore

Net profit of Pokarna rose 279.76% to Rs 58.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.56% to Rs 262.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.69% to Rs 187.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 930.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 687.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

262.68161.59930.13687.6138.4925.3735.0330.4994.2034.91309.94182.1982.5123.74265.76139.6258.9015.51187.5587.36

