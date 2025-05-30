Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Genus Prime Infra reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 0.220.23 -4 OPM %-100.000 --18.18-869.57 - PBDT-0.020 0 -0.04-2.00 98 PBT-0.020 0 -0.04-2.00 98 NP-0.020 0 -0.04-2.00 98

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

