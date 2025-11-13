Gloster reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 152.09% to Rs 360.11 crore

Net profit of Gloster reported to Rs 7.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 152.09% to Rs 360.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 142.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.360.11142.8510.987.8025.3513.3510.390.377.67-3.41

