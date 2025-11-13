Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 10.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 386.47 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods declined 10.43% to Rs 95.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 386.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 341.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.386.47341.8724.9731.6996.07107.8195.95107.6795.45106.57

