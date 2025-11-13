Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 37.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 25.88 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures declined 37.68% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 25.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.8824.0215.2610.453.874.942.553.591.772.84

