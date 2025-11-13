Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 34.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 8.47 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software declined 34.91% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.478.5718.3021.472.532.551.101.030.691.06

