GMM Pfaudler rises after subsidiary bags supply contract worth Rs 330 crore

GMM Pfaudler added 1.92% to Rs 1170.75 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Pfaudler Normag Systems GmbH, Germany, has received a contract for supplying acid recovery equipment & systems from a Europe-based customer.

The European customer is a manufacturer of light and medium weapons, ammunition, and tools for the defence and civilian sectors.

As per the terms of the contract, the company would undertake design, engineering, and supply of complete end-to-end acid recovery equipment & systems. The project has to be executed within a period of 4 years. The value of this order is EUR 33.2 million or approximately Rs 330 crore.