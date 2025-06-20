Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMM Pfaudler rises after subsidiary bags supply contract worth Rs 330 crore

GMM Pfaudler rises after subsidiary bags supply contract worth Rs 330 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
GMM Pfaudler added 1.92% to Rs 1170.75 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Pfaudler Normag Systems GmbH, Germany, has received a contract for supplying acid recovery equipment & systems from a Europe-based customer.

The European customer is a manufacturer of light and medium weapons, ammunition, and tools for the defence and civilian sectors.

As per the terms of the contract, the company would undertake design, engineering, and supply of complete end-to-end acid recovery equipment & systems. The project has to be executed within a period of 4 years. The value of this order is EUR 33.2 million or approximately Rs 330 crore.

"The company expects meaningful revenue contribution from this order," GMM Pfaudler said in a statement.

GMM Pfaudler delivers corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services worldwide and remains the preferred choice by consistently providing its customers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries with innovative and cost-effective solutions.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 806.59 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

