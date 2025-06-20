Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TD Power Systems gains on securing Rs 67-crore export order

TD Power Systems gains on securing Rs 67-crore export order

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
TD Power Systems rose 1.44% to Rs 521 after the company secured an order worth Rs 67 crore from a leading multinational corporation for the supply of components for traction motors meant for export.

Deliveries under the contract are scheduled between January 2026 and December 2027.

Additionally, the company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter groups, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. It further added that the order has been awarded by an international client and does not qualify as a related party transaction.

TD Power Systems (TDPS) is engaged in manufacturing AC generators and electric motors for various applications, which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 82.6% to Rs 53.02 crore on a 32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 348.21 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

