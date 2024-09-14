Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GMR Airports Infra passenger traffic climbs 9% YoY in Aug

Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
GMR Airports Infrastructure's passenger traffic across all GMR Airports increased 9% year on year (YoY) in August 2024, to over 10.6 million passengers.

During the month, domestic traffic grew by 7.4% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 12.9% YoY.

Delhi Airport handled the highest monthly traffic at around 6.3 million passengers (up 8% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.3 million passengers (up 14% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 8% YoY in August 2024, totaling to 69,786 movements.

GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world. GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure] (GIL) has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49% stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company also operates Manohar International Airport, Goa (Mopa), which is Indias first destination Airport.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 337.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 15.45 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 19.06% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,402.20 crore during the June 2024 quarter.

The scrip advanced 2.20% to settle at Rs 96 on Friday, 13 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

