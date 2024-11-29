Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 26.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 21.04% to Rs 12.57 crore

Net profit of GMR Pochanpalli Expressways declined 26.52% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.04% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.5715.92 -21 OPM %39.3840.33 -PBDT7.158.31 -14 PBT6.858.04 -15 NP4.856.60 -27

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

