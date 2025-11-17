GMR Power & Urban Infra consolidated net profit rises 248.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.83% to Rs 1810.36 crore

Net profit of GMR Power & Urban Infra rose 248.24% to Rs 888.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 255.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.83% to Rs 1810.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1383.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1810.361383.8018.8430.086.65188.88-157.6049.13888.39255.11

