Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 191.56% to Rs 69.13 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services rose 75.00% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 191.56% to Rs 69.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.69.1323.718.2912.574.741.883.031.742.241.28

