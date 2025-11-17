Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 76.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 550.56 crore

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust declined 76.23% to Rs 67.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 284.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 550.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 528.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.550.56528.3876.2378.76287.10446.8984.89264.6767.62284.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News