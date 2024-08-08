Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 1158.22 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 10.17% to Rs 228.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 254.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 1158.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1034.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1158.221034.11 12 OPM %22.9524.45 -PBDT305.54298.79 2 PBT269.69262.02 3 NP228.56254.45 -10

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

