Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 1158.22 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 10.17% to Rs 228.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 254.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 1158.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1034.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1158.221034.11 12 OPM %22.9524.45 -PBDT305.54298.79 2 PBT269.69262.02 3 NP228.56254.45 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News