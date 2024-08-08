Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 23.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 6334.85 croreNet profit of Apollo Tyres declined 23.91% to Rs 302.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 396.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 6334.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6244.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6334.856244.58 1 OPM %14.3516.84 -PBDT833.16951.58 -12 PBT463.66589.60 -21 NP302.00396.91 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News