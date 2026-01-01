Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ITC Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2026.

ITC Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2026.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd tumbled 16.80% to Rs 2297.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18379 shares in the past one month.

ITC Ltd crashed 9.11% to Rs 366.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 104.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.65 lakh shares in the past one month. TD Power Systems Ltd lost 4.21% to Rs 671.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35295 shares in the past one month. Westlife Foodworld Ltd plummeted 4.07% to Rs 539.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37421 shares in the past one month.