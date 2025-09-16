Sattrix Information Security jumps on U.S. joint venture registration

Sattrix Information Security hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 255.20 after the company announced that its U.S. joint venture, World Tech Nexus LLC, has received business registration.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, the venture will focus on IT and cybersecurity solutions, including managed services, compliance, and enterprise digital transformation for U.S. and global clients. It is co-founded by Sattrix, World Tech Edge PTE Ltd, and Ali Yavari.

The company said the joint venture marks a decisive step in its global expansion strategy and will help establish a stronger presence in the North American cybersecurity market. The venture aims to leverage the experience of co-founders Mohammad Mobasseri and Richard Rundle, who bring decades of distribution and IT expertise across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.