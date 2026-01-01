Tata Motors records 25% growth in Dec CV sales volumes

Tata Motors announced that Q3FY25 sales in the domestic & international markets stood at 1,15,577 units, compared to 95,770 units during Q3FY25, recording a growth of 21%.

December 2025 sales in the domestic & international markets stood at 42,508 units, compared to 33,875 units during December 2024, recording a growth of 25%.

Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors, said, The sales momentum ignited by GST 2.0 and the festive surge in Q2FY26 continued into Q3FY26, driving growth and lifting overall sentiment of the commercial vehicles industry.

Tata Motors registered double-digit sales growth in Q3FY26, powered by a strong rebound in construction and mining activity post the extended monsoon, along with sustained demand from core sectors and auto logistics. Continued strength in SCVs and Pickups further amplified performance, resulting in wholesales of 1,15,577 units, with 21% year-on-year growth over Q3FY25 and 22% sequential growth over Q2FY26.