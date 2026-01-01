Maruti Suzuki reports 22% YoY sales growth in December 2025

Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 2,17,854 units in December 2025, marking a 22.21% increase compared to 1,78,248 units sold in the same month last year.The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,78,646 units (up 37.29% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,519 units (up 46.25% YoY) during the period under review.
While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) rose 36.41% YoY to 1,92,115 units, total export sales dropped by 31.21% YoY to 25,739 units sold in December 2025.
For the period from April- December of FY26, the company has registered total sales of 17,46,504 units, up 7.17% YoY.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The company reported a 7.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,349 crore on a 12.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 40,138.70 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The counter rose 0.12% to Rs 16,724.65 on the BSE.
