Maruti Suzuki reports 22% YoY sales growth in December 2025

Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 2,17,854 units in December 2025, marking a 22.21% increase compared to 1,78,248 units sold in the same month last year.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,78,646 units (up 37.29% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,519 units (up 46.25% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) rose 36.41% YoY to 1,92,115 units, total export sales dropped by 31.21% YoY to 25,739 units sold in December 2025.

For the period from April- December of FY26, the company has registered total sales of 17,46,504 units, up 7.17% YoY.